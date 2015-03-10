10 Money Rules for Investing

Investment is a great way of saving money, if it’s done right. But, if you are unsure how to do it, it might leave you stranded. Here are ten basic rules you need to follow.

Timing the market. If you are dealing with the market, you need to know when to get out and get back in. Most people know when to get out, and it’s when they are too scared to stay in. But, in order to get market returns, you need to know when the time is to get back in. Even if timing the market does work occasionally, but if someone convinces you they can time it, just remind yourself that they too are working for a living.

Take care of your expenses. Pay attention and educate yourself about how you spend your money, specifically fees, commissions and other expenses. These have direct effect on your return. You could increase your long term net return by 20 percent, just by saving as little as half a percent in taxes. Think for yourself. Following the crowd is not always the best thing to do. Even if someone you are close with has a good tip, it isn’t necessarily the right one for you. Buy low. When buying groceries, if a can of tuna is $1, you buy only what you need. If price goes up, you don’t buy at all, but if it’s under a dollar, you buy a case. So why should it be any different in the market? Buying high and selling low won’t earn you any money. So, when the market is down, then it’s time to stock up. Abroad investment. The U.S. economy is less than 50% of the world economy, which is why you should invest abroad. Owning market shares around the world allows you to engage in other economies, and to expand your ownership. Don’t panic. Markets go up and down, and it is not a good thing to panic every time it goes down. If you have a long-term investing plan, don’t allow panics to keep you from sticking to it. Manias don’t last, and markets usually stick to their long-term trends.

Overpaying. Be careful not to overpay what you owe. It’s not just the taxes, but what is left after paying them. Be sure to look for after-tax results. Be careful about investment tips. If you get a good tip, don’t be hasty by concentrating on the possible success. Ask yourself what could happen if it doesn’t pay off. Will you be able to afford it if it goes bad? Think of it in a way that if it works out it brings you handsome profit, but if it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t make you work more to pay it off. There is nothing wrong with average. Use index funds to gain exposure to markets. It won’t outperform the market, but it also won’t underperform it. It will pay off in the long run. Keep money where it belongs. It might bring us feeling of safety and security, but it can’t replace what family and friends provide.